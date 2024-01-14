Perez given Red Bull exit option after 'constant talks'

Dan Ripley

Sergio Perez has reportedly been given a potential route out of Red Bull if he decides to leave the Formula 1 team in the near future.

The Mexican will start his fourth consecutive season with the MIlton Keynes outfit as team-mate to Max Verstappen but is out of contract at the end of the season.

During his time at Red Bull he has helped them win back-to-back constructors' championships and was runner-up behind Verstappen in the drivers' title last year behind his team-mate.

However, while Verstappen won 19 of the 22 races, Perez could only muster two early season wins and pressure has been mounting on the 33-year-old to improve his performance.

Team boss Christian Horner insists the Red Bull seat is his to lose but with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo waiting in the wings to potentially replace him, Perez is likely going to have to improve his record behind Verstappen this season.

Will Sergio Perez leave Red Bull and F1?

While Perez is unlikely to be short of offers should he depart Red Bull, it appears he has an unexpected career path to potentially explore.

Reports have emerged that a move to leave F1 completely and join Formula E is being entertained by the co-founder of the latter, Alberto Longo.

Longo insists he is in 'constant talks' with Perez and appears keen to welcome him to the championship.

"I talk constantly with Checo and I hope he makes a jump to real competition (laughs). Formula E is his home, the doors will be open and he is welcome,” he reportedly told Spanish outlet AS in quotes carried by Fox.

