Schumacher team-mate delivers damning Hamilton and Mercedes verdict

Former F1 driver Eddie Irvine has claimed that the Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes dominance has come to an end.

After joining Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, Hamilton and the Silver Arrows would go on to dominate the sport during the V6 Hybrid era, winning six world championships and eight consecutive constructors’ titles from 2014 to 2021.

But since Max Verstappen snatched a record eighth world title from Hamilton at the final race of the season in 2021, Mercedes have struggled to build a competitive car.

Hamilton has not won a race since Jeddah in 2021 and the team have only registered one win in the last two seasons, coming from George Russell with his maiden win in Brazil in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes dominated the V6 turbo hybrid era

But the Brit has failed to win since Jeddah in 2021 while Max Verstappen has dominated

Irvine: Hamilton/Mercedes era is over

Team principal Toto Wolff has said that he is optimistic for the new season, but Irvine, who won four races in his career, has said that Mercedes’ dominance is over.

"The era of the triumphs of Hamilton and Mercedes is now over,” he told Gazzetta.it.

“But Lewis is still a very good driver, very focused on objectives and eager to obtain results.

Eddie Irvine has claimed that the silver arrows' dominance is now over

“He is still doing a great job behind the wheel of an F1 also if the comparison with Verstappen is very tough, because Max is younger, has a bit more speed and enormous belief in his abilities.

”Hamilton's prospects will depend on how competitive Mercedes will be in 2024. If Toto Wolff's team returns, if you have a fast car, then Lewis could certainly win one or more races, something he has not managed to do in the last two seasons.

”With his experience he has shown that he knows how to seize every opportunity that presents itself both in qualifying and in the race. However I doubt he will be able to win the championship again, realizing his dream of winning his eighth title."

