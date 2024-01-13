F1 team boss insists Hamilton STILL the greatest driver

Tyler Rowlinson

Saturday 13 January 2024 18:42

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has insisted that Lewis Hamilton is still the greatest driver in the world, despite struggling with his car in recent years.

When looking at the facts, it is hard to brush aside the strong comments, with Hamilton being a seven-time world champion in F1 alongside Michael Schumacher, as well as holding the record for most pole positions (104) and most race wins (103).

The 39-year-old narrowly missed out on a record eighth world title in 2021 at the hands of Max Verstappen after a controversial finish to the final round of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton’s win in Jeddah that season is to date his last win in F1, with the Brit struggling with his Mercedes machinery in the last two seasons.

Lewis Hamilton has broken numerous records in his time in F1

But the Brit has not won a race since the Saudi Arabia GP in 2021

Wolff: Hamilton still the greatest in the world

2023 saw Hamilton finish third in the standings with six podiums, with the team beating Ferrari to second in the constructors’ championship at the final round in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking after that race, where the seven-time champion could only manage ninth, team principal Wolff proclaimed that he is still the best in the world if given a competitive car.

“From Lewis’s perspective, he had a bad weekend, fact,” Wolff said.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff still insists Hamilton is the best in the world

“I think that doesn’t [take away from] him being the greatest driver in the world.

“If we’re able to give him a car, then he would be fighting for a World Championship, I have no doubt. It’s clear that when you have a Formula 1 car like we have now, you’re never at ease with it – you have good weekends and bad weekends.

“In the end, every time where we’ve seen that Lewis has someone in his target in front of him, and it was about winning the race, then the real Lewis comes alive, and I think we just need to give him that [opportunity].”

