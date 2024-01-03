'No other like him' - Wolff, Hamilton, Verstappen and Co on F1 legend Schumacher

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 3 January 2024

Michael Schumacher will forever be woven into the tapestry of Formula 1's rich history.

The seven-time F1 champion produced some of the sport's most iconic moments and inspired a generation of talented drivers to be where they are today.

Schumacher turns 55 on Wednesday and although more than 10 years have now passed since he suffered a near-fatal injury during a skiing accident in France – the world of F1 will never forget just how big an impact the German had on the sport.

F1 legends praise Michael Schumacher

Here at GPFans, we have put together a collection of tributes to the great man from some of the biggest names in F1.

Happy Birthday, Michael!

Lewis Hamilton

“A full out great racer.

“He won the race when Ayrton died. [He was just] winning everything!”

Max Verstappen

"I remember a few holidays. I was quite small; I didn’t know he [Michael Schumacher] was seven-times world champion. He was more like uncle Michael walking around.

"He was very nice, easygoing. Simple. People think that everything is always magic and there is a lot of glitter and glamour around, but it’s just family people together."

Sebastian Vettel

"Someone like Michael will always be a household name because his successes and his statistics will forever be visible in black and white, but the peculiarities of characters also remain.

"That Michael had this special bond with Ferrari, that he achieved the miracle of the World Championships, put together a team there and stuck together for such a long time.

"Even if it's hard to imagine, a Michael Schumacher or a [NBA icon] Michael Jordan are perceived differently over time. They will never disappear from the history books or among the absolute [diehard fans] but for many children today a Michael Schumacher is less of a household name than for me back then.

"He was a hero of my generation. In the future, perhaps Lionel Messi will be less of a household name than perhaps an Erling Haaland. But that's a good thing, because every era writes its own stories, every era has its own heroines and heroes."

Fernando Alonso

“I lost more against him than I won!

“He is an incredible driver, he was an inspiration for all the drivers of my generation when we were in karting and in the junior formulas to see Michael dominating the sport.

“He did change the way of approaching racing, physical preparation, determination, work ethic into the weekend with the engineers, a lot of things in the sport changed because of Michael – for the better.”

Toto Wolff

"Michael is one of the founding fathers of the success we have had in the last five years.

"There is no other driver like him and his vast experience contributed tremendously in the development of our team.

"He played a crucial role when we rejoined F1 and was one of the people who laid the foundation for our future success. We're extremely grateful for everything he did for us."

Daniel Ricciardo

"The first proper on track memory, obviously as a kid I have memories, but for me when I was there I was pinching myself that I was actually racing on the same track as him and on the same day.

"Then with Toro Rosso, it was Suzuka 2012 I was basically defending him in the race for the last point, and a point for us was like a podium. I felt I learned a lot that day watching him in my mirrors, so it was kind of weird. I felt like I learned from him even he was behind me I could feel what he was doing.

"I felt like we were on the same page that day, and that was encouraging for my career, but really cool.

"The next race on the driver's parade he gave me a little pat on the back and said you defended really well in the last race. I will always remember that, that was pretty nice. I was a fan as a kid.

"We were a Ferrari family. Everyone has seen the picture of me as a kid with a Ferrari T shirt. So naturally we were fans of Michael."

