F1 News Today: Major race poised for return with McLaren star set for HUGE contract talks

Sam Cook

Monday 15 January 2024 05:57

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has recognised the imperative for increased motorsport attention in Africa, particularly as F1 eyes a return to the continent.

McLaren boss hints at 'priority' contract talks with F1 star

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has emphasised the need to tie down Lando Norris to a new contract with the Woking-based outfit.

Haas reveals reason behind Steiner sacking

Haas Formula 1 team owner Gene Haas has cited his team's lack of a podium as one of the main reasons for Guenther Steiner's shock removal from his position.

F1 team shows off engine ahead of new season

Alpine have given fans a sneak peek of their new engine ahead of the 2024 season, releasing a video showing them firing it up for the first time.

Horner reveals frustrations at public view of Verstappen and Perez F1 controversy

Christian Horner has expressed his frustration at how the public viewed Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's controversial team orders incident at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022.

