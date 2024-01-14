F1 legend Hamilton to decide between movie gig and space trip

Sam Cook

Sunday 14 January 2024 22:57

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his desire to feature in a Top Gun film alongside Tom Cruise, as well as one day potentially heading out into space.

The seven-time world champion has been well known to have lofty ambitions, particularly when discussing high octane, high adrenaline off-track pastimes.

Just during the course of this Formula 1 winter break, the 39-year-old has been spotted surfing, skydiving, and partying hard with a number of huge names.

Now, while already working with Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt on a new F1-related film, Hamilton has expressed his desire to work alongside Cruise.

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt are currently working on a film together

Lewis Hamilton has admitted to spending time with X CEO Elon Musk

Lewis Hamilton is known to have a very glamorous lifestyle off the track

Hamilton's outer space ambitions

Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, 36 years after the release of the initial Top Gun film, it has been reported that a third film is already in the making.

During a video posted to Mercedes' official YouTube channel, it appears Hamilton is licking his lips at the prospect of being able to jump into a cockpit of a different kind.

“Doing Top Gun on the fighter jets with Tom Cruise would be so wicked," he said when asked whether he'd rather star in a film or go on a space trip.

"I want to go to Mars, but no one’s there.”

It's not the first time Hamilton has mentioned his desire to travel to space, with the Brit revealing last year that he shares a close relationship with SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

READ MORE: Hamilton F1 rival reveals key factor in fierce on-track battles