Hamilton F1 film given major update after setback

The highly anticipated Formula 1-inspired film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, is to continue its journey across the United States, according to reports from Racer.

The F1 film faced uncertainty as a writers' strike led to a sudden production halt in November. Members of SAG-AFTRA, supporting the Writers Guild of America, had withdrawn labour. The project's future was then in question as both unions pushed for fair compensation and better working conditions. This now appears to have been resolved.

Co-produced by seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, the unnamed film has so far seamlessly blended its shooting schedule with F1 race weekends, though it cancelled plans to film at the recent Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Now, the focus is on Daytona International Speedway, where the film's story is said to unfold during IMSA's Roar Before The 24 test from January 19-21 and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's Rolex 24 At Daytona from January 25-28.

Differing from F1 events, the film is to capture the essence of the storyline during official IMSA sessions.

Pitt, a key figure in the production, is to portray an ageing driver returning to mentor a struggling newcomer.

As hinted by Racer, the Daytona filming might introduce a GT Daytona (GTD) entry, adding excitement reminiscent of the film's open-wheel cars at F1 events.

Fans are now left to ponder whether this GTD car is a one-off addition or part of an entire season with an existing team.

