Ewan Gale

Saturday 1 April 2023 19:57

Lewis Hamilton has revealed discussions with billionaire businessman Elon Musk over a future trip into space.

The seven-time world champion is no stranger to extreme holidays having visited Antarctica across the past winter break and previously skydiving on numerous occasions.

But Hamilton has his sights set on a trip off-planet, revealing during fan forum at the Australian Grand Prix that he had been in discussion with SpaceX founder Musk last year.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

From Mercedes to the moon?

"Elon's been to my party in Austin the last two years, like a dinner party," said Hamilton. I would have these people come around.

"It's not the easiest thing to speak to someone like that because his mind is expanded, it is on such another level, so I get all nervous when I'm talking to him now.

"Of course, I talk to him about 'did we land on the moon' and 'where are we going next'.

"So I am going, yes, at some stage, but I will let some other people go up first because those things blow up on the way up.

"He is talking about going to Mars, but I am ready to go into space at any stage.

"I told him that I would fly the ship but I think it is all automated."

READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton