F1 champion predicts Mercedes vs Red Bull title fight THIS YEAR

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 12 January 2024 17:57

Former F1 champion Jenson Button has backed Mercedes as the main challengers to Red Bull in 2024, as he expects the Silver Arrows to improve their performance on track after the winter break.

Whether you were on Lewis Hamilton's or Max Verstappen's side during the 2021 season – there is one thing we can all agree on: you could not take your eyes off the action for a second.

Heading into the final race with the two main drivers tied on the exact same number of points feels like somewhat of a fantasy after the 2023 season.

Yet that is exactly the kind of enthralling action that fans would love to see after the foregone conclusion that proved to be Verstappen behind the wheel of the RB19.

The 2021 season was full of gripping moments on track between Mercedes and Red Bull

But Verstappen has since gone on to dominate the sport with three successive world titles

Yet Jenson Button is backing Mercedes to bring the fight to Red Bull in 2024

And although he is uncertain whether the gap is too big to claw back for Mercedes, Button is backing them to bring the fight to Red Bull ahead of the rest of the grid in what could be a captivating F1 season

Button: Mercedes can rival Red Bull in 2024

Asked by Sky Sports which team he feels is most likely to close the gap to Red Bull, the 2009 F1 champion replied: "Mercedes.

"When you look at the last 10 years in the sport, it's Mercedes and Red Bull, so it would be Mercedes.

"I would love to say Ferrari, I would love to have them in the mix. You could say they were the closest competitor especially towards the end of the season, but I think Mercedes will have a good improvement [for 2024]. Whether it's enough, I don't know."

