F1 legend reveals Schumacher trait in Verstappen

Friday 12 January 2024 19:57

Bernie Ecclestone believes Max Verstappen is comparable to Michael Schumacher after clinching his third straight world title last season.

Approaching the seventh anniversary since handing over the reins of Formula 1 to Liberty Media, the 93-year-old Ecclestone remains an astute observer of the premier motorsport format.

With a keen eye on the 2023 season, Ecclestone noted Verstappen's remarkable dominance, securing 19 out of 22 Grand Prix victories and batting away all of his potential challengers.

Even with a single podium miss in Singapore, Verstappen's commanding performances drew parallels to the relentless prowess reminiscent of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, according to Ecclestone.

Ecclestone says Michael Schumacher was 'more ruthless' on-track than Verstappen

Max Verstappen has won three consecutive world titles and will have one eye on Schumacher's record of seven

Ecclestone: Michael the 'merciless'

In an interview with the German Press Agency, Ecclestone emphasised the shared traits between the German legend and the current Dutch sensation.

“Max Verstappen has a bit of him [Michael Schumacher] in him,” Ecclestone said, per Sky Sports.

"Max isn't as merciless as Michael was, because Michael didn't even think about making compromises."

Ecclestone added that Schumacher was “a little more ruthless” than Verstappen when out on the track.

