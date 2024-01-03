Ranked: Michael Schumacher's top five F1 victories

Matthew Hobkinson

Michael Schumacher secured 91 victories across a career that saw him claim seven Formula 1 world championships.

Only Lewis Hamilton can match the German for number of titles, as he remains an icon of the sport.

And on his 55th birthday, here at GPFans we have delved through the archives and picked what we think are his five best races from what was a sensational career catalogue.

Michael Schumacher's Top Five F1 Races

5. 1992 Belgian Grand Prix

Where else to start than at the very beginning?

After making his F1 debut one year earlier, Schumacher returned to Spa in 1992 and went on to claim his maiden victory in the sport.

A damp start to the race saw him drop behind his then team-mate, Martin Brundle, thanks to a small mistake.

Schumacher then rolled the dice to pit for slick tyres – a move that paid off and then some as he catapulted up the grid to take the chequered flag ahead of the rest of the pack.

4. 2000 Italian Grand Prix

Another milestone for Schumacher as this proved to be the race where he would equal Ayrton Senna's record of 41 wins.

The race itself proved to be rather straightforward as he claimed victory for Ferrari after starting on pole in Monza, but his teary post-race press conference made the grand prix an incredibly memorable one.

"I have no vocabulary to express my feelings except that I am happy and exhausted," Schumacher said after matching Senna's tally.

"41 wins means a lot to me but there are times when I cannot answer all your questions. This was a very emotional win, even more so than in 1998."

3. 1995 Belgian Grand Prix

In what is a long-list of Schumacher demonstrating his craft in mixed condition racing, the 1995 Belgian Grand Prix stands out above most.

Starting down in 16th, a brief spell of rain would see him decide against pitting for wet tyres, instead braving the conditions on the slicks.

Able to somehow keep his tyre temperatures alive, Schumacher survived the band of rain as the conditions improved.

With many of the grid forced to duck into the pits again to return to the slick tyre, he would eventually finish the race more than 20 seconds clear of second-placed Damon Hill.

2. 1998 Hungarian Grand Prix

Starting from third, Schumacher's racing prowess would combine perfectly with the masterful tactics of Ross Brawn.

Sitting behind Mika Hakkinen and struggling with the dirty air, Brawn made the call to switch to a three-stop strategy and ask his driver to revert to qualifying mode for the rest of the race, at 'full send'.

Schumacher had to win if he were to have any hope of winning the championship and that is exactly what he did – in some style.

1. 1996 Spanish Grand Prix

Quite simply, Schumacher at his very best.

You guessed it, wet conditions. In a race where only six classified finishers were recorded, Schumacher would finish a staggering 45 seconds clear of Jean Alesi.

His first win for Ferrari and possibly his greatest ever.

In torrential rain, this stunning drive showed why he was undoubtedly the Regenmeister.

What was your favourite race from the F1 legend?

