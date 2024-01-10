F1 News Today: Red Bull hit with Ricciardo allegation as potential NEW Hamilton revealed

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 10 January 2024 05:57

Former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat has shed light on his time with the team, recalling a time when he felt Daniel Ricciardo was being shown preferential treatment.

F1 star tipped as new Hamilton after 'bossing' team-mate

Former F1 driver Christijan Albers has revealed the F1 rising star he sees becoming the next Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen.

F1 icon reveals plans to continue racing amid Alonso praise

Formula 1 race winner Rubens Barrichello has praised Fernando Alonso's ability to keep performing at the 'highest level' in F1, while also revealing his plans to continue his own racing career, despite being 51.

F1 team principal reveals one major change that will elevate 2024 performance

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has outlined the key challenge his team aims to tackle for improved performance in the upcoming season.

Former Red Bull F1 star joins FIA as big role confirmed

Tim Malyon has revealed his delight at joining the FIA after being confirmed as their new sporting director.

