F1 icon reveals plans to continue racing amid Alonso praise

Formula 1 race winner Rubens Barrichello has praised Fernando Alonso's ability to keep performing at the 'highest level' in F1, while also revealing his plans to continue his own racing career, despite being 51.

Barrichello raced in F1 from 1993-2011, claiming 11 race victories and forming an iconic partnership with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher at Ferrari.

The Brazilian has since gone on to race in multiple motorsport series, including IndyCar and, most recently, the Stock Car Pro Series in which he has won two championships.

Alonso, meanwhile, is still racing in F1 at the age of 42 and has just come off the back of what he described as his 'best season ever'.

He was rejuvenated by his new Aston Martin team in 2023, claiming eight podiums and finishing fourth in the drivers' championship.

Barrichello's incredible racing career

Now, Barrichello has pointed to Alonso's success as a way of justifying his desire to continue racing long into his 50s.

"How can it be that Alonso continues at the highest level at 42 years old? In the end, it's all within us," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"It's not outside, not in what you talk about or in anything. It's what we like to do. I really love, love piloting.

"Surely, when you go from 40 to 50, the physical part... the eyes... you start to have a little more problems. But the mental part and all the exercises that I have been doing for so many years can be maintained over time.

"I am very well trained to continue doing it for many more years."

