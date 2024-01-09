F1 team principal reveals one major change that will elevate 2024 performance

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 9 January 2024 16:57

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has outlined the key challenge his team aims to tackle for improved performance in the upcoming season.

Steiner identified tyre longevity issues as a major problem, attributing them to aero and brake cooling factors that require attention.

Despite acknowledging the competitive field, Steiner stressed the team's proficiency in extracting optimal performance during qualifying.

He pinpointed the need to address Haas' inherent tyre degradation problems as a crucial aspect to enhance their competitive edge, with confidence that resolving this issue will position the team for better results in the upcoming F1 campaign.

Guenther Steiner has bemoaned Haas' struggles with tyre degradation

Guenther Steiner wants to see good qualifying results turned into points in 2024

Steiner: We got the best out of what we had

“We need to sort one thing out – that is making the tyres last,” he told the KTM Summer Grill.

“I think we understood it is partly aero, partly brake cooling we need to fix for next year.

“The performance we took out of the car in qualifying, we normally got the best out of the car.

“I wouldn't say all the time because nobody's perfect and the other nine teams are also very strong. But when there was an opportunity, we always took the opportunity and got the best out we could.

Guenther Steiner believes Haas are in a good position to deliver points

“We need to fix the car and then I think the team is in a good state that we can deliver points for the team because we can manage the car once it's on the track very well.

“We need to fix this inherent problem with the tyre degradation and then I think we're in a good place.

“It's encouraging that we say in qualifying we can get whatever was in the car out of it because we made it into Q3 quite a few times.”

