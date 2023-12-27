Steiner picks F1 legend to join Haas but snubs Verstappen

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 27 December 2023 22:57

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has said that if he could choose only one person currently working in F1 to join his team it would be Adrian Newey.

Steiner, who watched his team finish bottom of the constructors' championship in 2023 with just 12 points, has bemoaned the Haas' aero performance consistently in recent times.

And who better to turn to than tech genius Newey, with his wealth of experience designing title-winning cars and has played a huge role in Red Bull's long-term dominance over their rivals.

Guenther Steiner believes Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen would win races in a Red Bull

Max Verstappen was snubbed by Guenther Steiner as he 'wouldn't win' in a Haas

Adrian Newey would be the man to turn Haas around says Guenther Steiner

Steiner: Newey the man for me

During a Q&A with The Athletic, Steiner was asked: "You can choose one person currently working in F1 to immediately join your team for free. Any team, any background, any role. Who is your pick and why?"

"I will take Adrian Newey because I’m sure he can make a car which can win," Steiner replied.

"The answer is quite obvious. Even if you take Max [Verstappen] with our car, we wouldn’t win.

"I think if we had a Red Bull, Nico could win races and Kevin."

