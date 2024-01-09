F1 star tipped as new Hamilton after 'bossing' team-mate

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 9 January 2024 20:57

Former F1 driver Christijan Albers has revealed the F1 rising star he sees becoming the next Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris, heading into next season off the back of a fine 2023, is celebrated as one of the grid's finest emerging talents and has caught Albers' attention - particularly due to his age advantage over competitors like Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

At just 24 years old, Norris has demonstrated exceptional skill behind the wheel of his McLaren, culminating in a breakthrough year where he secured seven podium finishes - double his career tally until that point.

And Albers is optimistic about Norris's trajectory, suggesting he could mirror the successes of F1 giants Hamilton and Verstappen.

Christijan Albers believes Norris has what it takes to reach the pinnacle of F1

Lando Norris has been tipped to hit the lofty heights of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Lando Norris will be hoping to secure his maiden F1 victory in 2024

Albers: 'Norris showed who is boss'

“Lando Norris is someone who could eventually grow to the level of Verstappen and Hamilton,” Albers wrote in his De Telegraaf column.

“He was put under pressure a few times by rookie Oscar Piastri, especially in qualifying, but Norris showed who is boss after that. He was really much faster than Piastri on Sundays.”

Piastri praised

Oscar Piastri impressed during his rookie season

Piastri earned praise from Albers, who is "curious" about the young driver's potential as he embarks on his second season in the sport.

“I am curious to see how he will present himself in his second year in Formula 1. A debut season like that is always different. You are under less pressure then.

“You also saw that with George Russell alongside Hamilton, because Russell was generally the weaker in the races in his second Mercedes year anyway.”

