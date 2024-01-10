F1 star reveals new-look team's weakness ahead of 2024 season

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 10 January 2024 13:57

Valtteri Bottas has admitted that Alfa Romeo – now known as Stake F1 Team – need to improve their reaction time when it comes to bringing upgrades to the track.

Bottas joined the Sauber-run outfit in 2022 after his departure from Mercedes, with the Finn's team only recording sixth and ninth placed finishes in the constructors' championship since his arrival.

Car development has proven to be one of the team's major battles, and something that Bottas is eager they get right going into the 2024 season.

More specifically, the Finn wants Sauber to shorten the time taken from finding an advantage in the wind tunnel to getting it on the car.

Valtteri Bottas will race for Sauber in 2024

The Finn wants Stake to improve the time it takes to get an upgrade onto their car

Bottas: Sauber reaction time needs to improve

“For us at the moment, the way we can turn around upgrades [is a key area that needs to be addressed]," he told Motorsport.com.

“At the moment, we find something in the wind tunnel, how long it takes to actually get it in the car... That's, I would say, one quite big thing compared to some other things.”

“Mechanically, a few things here and there in terms of balance tools, but then also aero side [needs work]…" he added.

Alfa Romeo finished ninth in the constructors' standings in 2023

“Some machinery is a bit outdated,” Bottas continued. “But I think the team is all sorted at the moment trying to make sure that we don't have a deficit on that side. But I could notice a difference.

“The good thing is the wind tunnel is very good. The amount of ovens where you're curing the carbon and stuff like that. And then also human power – way less people actually laminating stuff.”

