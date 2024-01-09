Ferrari use Leclerc to tease new F1 car launch

Sam Cook

Tuesday 9 January 2024 10:57

Ferrari are clearly excited about showing off their new challenger for the 2024 season, and have used Charles Leclerc to count down to their reveal date.

The team announced last month that their car would be unveiled on February 13, just one week before pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain from February 21.

Having only managed third in the constructors' championship last time around, the Maranello-based outfit are hoping to close the gap to the dominant Red Bull team and establish themselves as the main challengers for race victories.

The team managed just one win in 2023 through Carlos Sainz at the Singapore Grand Prix, while Leclerc was left frustrated all season-long, despite claiming five pole positions.

Ferrari will be hoping that their new car can provide more success than their 2023 challenger

Charles Leclerc was unable to claim a race victory in 2023

Carlos Sainz was the only man to beat Red Bull in a main race in 2023

Ferrari's 2024 car reveal

Now, Ferrari have used a picture of Leclerc speaking into his phone to put across to their fans quite how excited they are about the unveiling of their 2024 car.

"Hey Siri, how many days until our car launch," the post on X (formerly known as Twitter) poses.

“Hey Siri, how many days until our car launch” 💬 pic.twitter.com/bptvLiYsTc — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 8, 2024

While Leclerc and Sainz still have over a month to go before their new car will be unveiled, other drivers won't have to wait quite as long.

Here at GPFans, we have put together a full list of launch dates for the 2024 season, which you can find right here.

