F1 fan favourite reveals 'plans' behind sudden Red Bull exit

Sam Cook

Saturday 6 January 2024 15:57

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has said that a disagreement with Red Bull led to his exit from the team back in 2008.

The Italian worked as the team's technical director from their inception into Formula 1 back in 2005 until 2008.

Although missing out on all of the team's success just a couple of years later, Steiner did play an important part in the initial years of Red Bull's first forays into the sport, alongside team principal Christian Horner.

Steiner rejoined the F1 paddock in 2016, as team principal for the new Haas team. He has since gone on to grace our screens as one of the main figures in Netflix's Drive to Survive with his dry humour and ruthless attitude making him a much-loved figure.

Christian Horner and Guenther Steiner worked together at Red Bull for a few years

Guenther Steiner has since become a much-loved figure in F1, working as Haas team principal

Guenther Steiner recently said that he would not choose to have Max Verstappen at Haas

Steiner's Red Bull disagreement

Red Bull have won 13 world championships since the Italian left the team, with Horner sticking around to oversee each and every one of those.

Now, Steiner has been speaking to The Athletic about his time at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

"I fell out with them," he joked when asked about why he left.

"We didn’t fall out. We disagreed on how to go forward. I had a plan, and they disagreed so we parted company. Simple as this."

READ MORE: Haas F1 boss Steiner set to produce new CBS-backed comedy