Ecclestone claims Schumacher should have joined Red Bull

Sam Cook

Saturday 6 January 2024 10:57

Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has revealed he would have loved to have seen Mick Schumacher given a chance to race at Red Bull.

The 93-year-old believes that the team's junior driver programme would have perfectly suited Schumacher, as the young German looked to make his way into F1.

Schumacher has been without a full-time seat on the grid since being dropped by Haas at the end of 2022. He had originally joined up with Haas having been part of Ferrari's young driver programme during his youth.

The 24-year-old has since acted as test and reserve driver for Mercedes and, heading into 2024, he will keep this role alongside a return to racing in the World Endurance Championship.

Mick Schumacher was dropped from his role at Haas after some costly mistakes in 2022

93-year-old Bernie Ecclestone has worked alongside lots of F1 legends, including Mick's father Michael Schumacher

Mick Schumacher is now enjoying life as a reserve driver at Mercedes F1 team

Schumacher's F1 career

Now, Ecclestone has said that he believes Schumacher's career in F1 could have panned out differently, and that he may have had more of a chance had he been in Red Bull's programme.

"He would have been in good hands in a team like Red Bull with its junior program, where you help young drivers achieve victories. That spoiled a lot of things for him," he told the German Press Agency.

“If his father had been there with him, he could have had a completely different influence on him."

READ MORE: Ecclestone suggests Schumacher name is a hindrance to his F1 career