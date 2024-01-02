Ferrari star announces split as coach makes stunning move to F1 rival

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 2 January 2024 22:27

Carlos Sainz has paid tribute to his long-term performance coach who has parted ways with the Spaniard to team up with world champion Max Verstappen.

In late November, Bradley Scanes, Verstappen's four-year companion, announced his departure from Formula 1. The Dutchman has now teamed up with Rupert Manwaring for 2024, who leaves the Sainz camp after eight years.

Given the demanding F1 schedule, races, and G-forces, maintaining excellent physical and mental health is crucial for drivers. A significant part of their off-track life involves rigorous training with personal trainers, known as performance coaches, to ensure peak condition.

And with the move now formalised as per the original plan for Manwaring to join Verstappen post-Christmas - Sainz has taken to social media to share some touching words alongside a video about his relationship with his now-former coach.

Max Verstappen has taken on board Carlos Sainz's performance coach Rupert Manwaring

Carlos Sainz paid tribute to his old coach in a touching social media post

Sainz: I wish Manwaring well

"Eight years can't be summed up in one video but here is a little taste of what it has meant," Sainz wrote.

"2023 has been [Rupert Manwaring's] last season as part of Team 55 and I wouldn't know how to thank you for all your work, dedication and support during these years.

"Not only have we trained, we have fought together for the same goals and we have had lots of fun along the way!

"I wish you all the best Ruperto!"

READ MORE: Sainz plans to 'bite' Leclerc as Ferrari battle intensifies