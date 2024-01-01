Sainz plans to 'bite' Leclerc as Ferrari battle intensifies

Cal Gaunt

Monday 1 January 2024 21:57

Carlos Sainz has acknowledged the need to strategically choose his battles when competing with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, emphasizing moments to "bite" and instances requiring self-control.

Since joining forces in 2021, Sainz and Leclerc have formed a formidable partnership, often regarded as one of the strongest driver pairings in current F1.

Despite Leclerc's advantage in the first year of ground effect rules in 2022, Sainz mounted a strong comeback in 2023, securing consecutive pole positions and a victory at Singapore.

With Ferrari eyeing continued success in 2024, Sainz highlights the strength of their partnership while recognising the necessity of judiciously leveraging Leclerc's exceptional talent.

Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix in 2023, the only non-Red Bull winner of a race

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have formed a formidable partnership

Bite and control

“In every race, we are within half a tenth of each other," he told DAZN Spain. "Charles Leclerc and I are always together.

“The ability he has on a single lap, the ability he has in the race to come back and gain positions at the start… We make a very good pair. We make a very good pairing.

“I think we are two drivers who get on very well together. I think that’s the best thing for the team, to have two drivers pushing each other. I think we have a healthy competition between us, but we always prioritise the team.

“I try to bite when I have to bite and I try to control myself when I have to control myself.”

READ MORE: Sky Sports pundit suggests unique Ferrari 'career' problem