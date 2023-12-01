Key Verstappen aide QUITS Red Bull with immediate effect

Cal Gaunt

Friday 1 December 2023 20:57

Max Verstappen's performance coach, Bradley Scanes, has announced that he has left Red Bull after the 2023 F1 season came to an end.

Having worked with Verstappen since 2020, Scanes has been a crucial factor in the Dutchman's success, accompanying him to every race over the past four years.

However, according to reports in De Telegraaf, the demanding travel schedule has led Scanes to make the decision to part ways with Red Bull, as he seeks to spend more time at home.

With a 24-race calendar planned for the next season, Scanes will focus on his business, Elite Formula Physio and Training, and other professional commitments.

Max Verstappen has lost a key member of his team heading into 2024

Bradley Scanes has overseen all three of Max Verstappen's F1 title triumphs

Scanes reflects on 'magical' Verstappen era

On Instagram, the departing Scanes paid tribute to Verstappen, which was captioned '4 years, 368 flights, 3 world championships and 1 great friend'.

"I’m going to miss you mate," wrote Scanes. "We pushed. We had fun. We won. We accepted nothing less.

"Maybe I added a few per cent here and there but you keep doing you my friend, this is just part of your magical story.

"Thank you for being part of mine."

READ MORE: Cullen may have hinted at Hamilton's EXCITING announcement