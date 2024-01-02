Horner claims F1 rivals face 'brutal' scrutiny in title bid
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted that Ferrari face a 'brutal' level of pressure compared to other Formula 1 teams with the weight of a nation on their shoulders.
As Red Bull romped home to their second successive constructors' championship – their sixth in total – a nail-biting scrap was going on behind them.
Mercedes eventually pipped Ferrari to P2 in the team standings by just three points during the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Fred Vasseur will be hoping that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can help Ferrari mount a charge against Red Bull next year, with the latter being the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023.
Horner: Ferrari pressure is brutal
Yet heading into next season, Horner has admitted that the pressure on Ferrari is vastly different to that on other F1 teams.
"Ferrari is a different type of team, a national team," Horner told Sky Sports.
"There is a pressure which comes with that and the Italian media is absolutely brutal and scrutinise every move.
"There is just huge expectation. Fred (Vasseur) is a capable guy and a racer and Ferrari are a big animal in F1.
"Expectation will be very high for them next year."
