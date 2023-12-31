FIA boss demands MAJOR F1 change as Vettel details devastating conversation - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
FIA boss demands MAJOR F1 change as Vettel details devastating conversation - GPFans F1 Recap
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, has stressed the importance of enhancing the affordability of karting as a means of uncovering the future stars of Formula 1.
➡️ READ MORE
Vettel recalls heartbreaking last conversation with F1 legend Schumacher
Sebastian Vettel expressed his longing for Michael Schumacher, noting their last conversation was about Vettel becoming a father before Schumacher's skiing accident a decade ago.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner recognised as former McLaren boss knighted in New Year's Honours
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been awarded a CBE in the 2024 New Year's Honours list, while former McLaren chief Ron Dennis has been made a knight of the realm.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari fire up important first 2026 power unit
Ferrari have reportedly fired up their first 2026 power unit at Maranello before the Christmas break.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 pundit warns team boss of pressure from sponsor
Sky F1 pundit David Croft has said that Haas team principal Guenther Steiner may start to feel pressure from the team’s title sponsor.
➡️ READ MORE