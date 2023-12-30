FIA boss DEMANDS change on major F1 issue

Cal Gaunt

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, has stressed the importance of enhancing the affordability of karting as a means of uncovering the future stars of Formula 1.

The realm of motor racing is renowned for its exorbitant costs, demanding substantial financial support for aspiring talents to navigate their way to Formula 1 success.

Noteworthy figures in today's F1, such as the current three-time world champion Max Verstappen and the seven-time titleholder Lewis Hamilton, initiated their journey through the ranks in kart racing, eventually ascending the ladder to become revered legends of the sport.

Ben Sulayem underlines the necessity of making karting more financially accessible to ensure a broader and more diverse pool of talent can pursue their dreams within the racing world.

“Who can afford to pay €275,000 [per season] for their 10-year-old child? That is not possible," he said.

“Karting is so expensive. We therefore want to standardise the requirements and then reduce the costs. After all, we want to see motorsport grow.

“All the drivers in Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 come from karting.

"And that’s where we need to start.”

