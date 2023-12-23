Schumacher route back to F1 plotted as Ferrari AXE key driver - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Saturday 23 December 2023 00:27

Mick Schumacher has been backed to prove his skills during the upcoming season and seal a sensational return back to Formula 1 after losing his race seat at Haas in 2022.

Leclerc departs Ferrari as driver line-up cut

Ferrari have made some key changes to their driver line-up heading into 2024 as part of a structural reorganisation .

Verstappen reveals Horner ‘pushed’ F1 star ahead of iconic 2023 moment

Max Verstappen has revealed that he was 'pushed into' his legendary team radio singing after the Las Vegas Grand Prix by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Vasseur blames 'big chaos' at Ferrari for driver contract delays

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that it's 'not an issue' that contract talks with both of his drivers have taken longer than expected due to 'big chaos' at the end of the 2023 season.

F1 legend reveals SURPRISE team set for 2023 success

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has said that he believes McLaren could cause a 'big surprise' in 2024, as the race to catch Red Bull heats up.

