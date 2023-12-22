Vasseur blames 'big chaos' at Ferrari for driver contract delays

Sam Cook

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that it's 'not an issue' that contract talks with both of his drivers have taken longer than expected due to 'big chaos' at the end of the 2023 season.

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are only contracted with the team until the end of next season, prompting concerns around the long-term future of Ferrari's enviable driver pair.

Recent reports have suggested that Leclerc has signed a new deal keeping him with the Maranello-based outfit until 2029, although nothing has been officially announced as of yet.

The likelihood of Ferrari being able to challenge for world championships in the short-term has allegedly been a sticking point for Leclerc in particular. Ferrari only managed to win one race in 2023 as Red Bull dominated both championships.

Vasseur not concerned over driver contracts

Now, Vasseur has said that it's not time for Ferrari fans to panic, citing Mercedes' late announcement of both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's new contracts in August.

“They are under contract with us until the end of 2024. It means that we have still 13 months in front of us," Vasseur told media at an event at the team's base.

“It's quite comfortable. We have still a lot of weeks and months in front of us.

“I told [the press] that I will try to take a decision before the end of the year. I have to admit that the last part of the season was a big chaos for everybody. I think that it was very demanding.

“We had meetings and we started the discussion, but we are late compared to the initial plan.

“But it's not an issue at all. We are much in advanced compared to Mercedes.

“We are easy on this and will take the decision soon.”

