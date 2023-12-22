Cal Gaunt

Friday 22 December 2023 17:57

Arthur Leclerc has exited the Ferrari Drivers Academy as part of a structural reorganisation ahead of the 2024 season.

A statement from the Academy clarified that Leclerc - brother of Ferrari F1 driver Charles - is no longer affiliated with the developmental program but still 'remains part of the Ferrari family'.

"We would like to thank Arthur Leclerc as he moves on from @InsideFDA," read a statement on X.

"Arthur will remain part of the Ferrari family and we’re excited to see his next journey."

Successful stint

Having joined the Ferrari junior program in 2020, Leclerc has achieved notable success, securing second place in the 2020 Formula Regional European Championship and clinching the top spot in the 2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship.

He also boasts three Formula 3 race victories and recently achieved a podium finish in Formula 2 at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, in April.

Wholesale change

Amidst changes in the program, James Wharton, who claimed the F4 UAE title and secured fourth place in the Italian Formula 4, is also set to depart.

However, Aurelia Nobels and Maya Weug will continue their association with the Ferrari junior team, slated to compete in the F1 Academy series in the upcoming year.

"After three years with @InsideFDA. James Wharton will be departing the academy," An FDA statement began. "We would like to thank James for his amazing contribution to #FDA and wish him the best of luck in his next adventure."

In a strategic shift, Ferrari revealed that Jock Clear will assume the role of head of the Academy, succeeding Marco Matassa.

With a rich background in Formula 1 dating back to 1989, the Englishman originally joined the Maranello-based outfit as an engineer in 2015.

Clear's extensive experience spans key engineering roles at renowned teams such as Benetton, Lotus, Williams, and Mercedes.

His wealth of knowledge positions him as a valuable mentor, poised to impart invaluable insights to the budding talent within the Ferrari Drivers Academy.

