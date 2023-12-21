F1 News Today: Hamilton clothing boasts HUGE price tag while team announce ANOTHER name change

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 21 December 2023 05:57

The race suit worn by Lewis Hamilton when he won his first race in F1 has been sold at auction for $241,300.

F1 team announce ANOTHER name change after fan ridicule

Sauber Formula 1 team have teased another name change after they faced public backlash to their big reveal last week.

Brundle questions why F1 team exists after lacklustre season

Martin Brundle has cast doubt on Sauber's ongoing presence in Formula 1, questioning their trajectory after a lacklustre season as Alfa Romeo.

Nude Christmas gift sparks hilarious exchange between F1 drivers

Zhou Guanyu and Charles Leclerc shared a hilarious exchange in F1’s annual Secret Santa.

Piastri reveals unusual core memory from first home race

Oscar Piastri has spoken about his ‘special’ first race weekend in Australia which saw him pick up his first points in F1 - and revealed a rather unusual core memory from the event.

