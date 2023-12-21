F1 chief issues surprise statement over Andretti entry

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 21 December 2023 13:57

Alpine's interim team principal, Bruno Famin, says that Renault remains open to providing power units for Andretti, should the American team secure an entry into Formula 1.

Although Andretti's initial pre-contract agreement with Renault expired due to prolonged entry procedures, Famin has indicated Renault's willingness to supply the team during the interim seasons before the introduction of Andretti's self-developed Cadillac power unit, slated for 2027 or 2028.

While General Motors' enhanced role in the project has been revealed, Renault stands ready to support Andretti, allowing a transition period before the new power unit is ready.

Bruno Famin says Renault are willing to resume talks with Andretti about supplying power units

Prolonged entry procedures saw Andretti and Renault's pre-agreement expire in 2023

Famin 'happy' to assist Andretti

"We are talking to Andretti and to General Motors and we are happy to talk to them,” Famin told Motorsport.com.

“If they have an entry, we are happy to resume the talks. For the time being it's a bit on standby, and not due to us, it's because the length of the process is much, much, much longer than expected.

“The FIA took much more time to answer than they said at the beginning, now the ball is on the F1 side. If they have an entry, we are happy to discuss [a deal] with Andretti.

“What I said last time is that we had a pre-contract, the pre-contract has expired, then factually right now we don't have any commitment or any legal commitment with them. But we're happy to talk to them and to see what we can do together.

“If they have an entry it's because they will have demonstrated that they will bring a lot of added value to F1, and that the value of the championship and the teams will not be diluted due to that."

