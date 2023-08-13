Potential new F1 team drops MAJOR hint over future on the grid

Dan Davis

Mario Andretti has hinted his son Michael may be interested in buying Alpine from Renault should they consider putting the team up for sale.

Alpine have dismissed a number of key figures over the past 18 months, with team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane recent casualties.

Perhaps as a result, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claimed Renault should now consider selling the team to Andretti, who are desperate for a spot on the grid.

Indeed, Marko even suggested the transaction would be 'best served for everyone' by fulfilling Andretti's desire and keeping just 10 teams in Formula 1.

Andretti's initial plan was to create a new team from scratch and this concept has been lodged with the FIA. They may, however, weigh up alternative strategies.

Andretti in the dark

"We're open to any opportunity," Andretti Snr told RacingNews365 when quizzed on the Alpine links.

"A lot of it in that respect has been exhausted already quite honestly as far as buying another team," he added.

A further blow to the plan is that there are no indications Renault would be open to offloading Alpine, even in spite of the current dilemma facing the outfit.

The FIA may announce their final decision on Andretti's proposal next month and the team remain firmly in the dark, it is believed.

"We've done it all and now it is in their hands and it is just a waiting situation now, but we should know something shortly," Andretti Snr added.

"There is not a specific timeline, but we have been told early September [to expect a decision]. Not only [is joining the grid in 2025] beneficial, but it is a key factor."

