LEGENDARY manufacturer reportedly in 'all or nothing' bid to join F1 grid

General Motors are reportedly 'all in' on Andretti Autosport's bid to join Formula 1 in 2026 and are unlikely to consider anyone else.

According to RACER's Chris Medland, the world-famous company, who is set to partner with Andretti in their entry into F1 in 2026, is not interested in the possibility of joining with another team should Andretti be denied.

There have been suggestions that a team like McLaren, which has seen a remarkable upturn in form, could be a possible constructor available for collaboration.

But GM will not entertain such an idea, especially while it is still trying to get in alongside Andretti through the Cadillac brand.

McLaren could open talks

Michael Andretti has not been shy to state his views on F1 as he tries to get onto the grid

“From what I’ve been told, GM has said it’s Andretti or nothing for it in F1, and if its bid is snubbed it won’t be coming back," Medland wrote.

“Maybe McLaren would try and open talks if Andretti is unsuccessful, but I don’t think it’ll get anywhere before we know the outcome of that bid.”

Andretti has been pushing for a spot on the F1 grid for some time and even committed to fielding a team in Formula 2 and Formula 3 which no current F1 team does.

The 60-year-old already has connections with McLaren through Zak Brown, with both parties controlling a portion of the Walkinshaw Andretti United team in the Supercars Championship.

