F1 star refuses to rule out Audi switch

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 21 December 2023 09:57

Nico Hulkenberg appears open to exploring opportunities with other F1 teams, with the intriguing prospect of potentially joining the new Sauber-Audi venture seemingly catching his attention.

Despite his stint with struggling Haas, who finished at the bottom of the constructors' standings in 2023, the 36-year-old German has often expressed a mix of satisfaction and criticism regarding his experience.

Hulkenberg's outspoken views, particularly on Haas' late-season 'B'-spec car upgrade, hint at his willingness to consider alternative options.

Nico Hulkenberg did not rule out a potential switch to Audi in 2026

Nico Hulkenberg is the only German driver on the F1 grid

Hulkenberg: Only time will tell

As the sole German driver in the F1 line-up, Hulkenberg has found himself in the midst of speculations connecting him to Audi.

With Audi gradually assuming control of Sauber and gearing up for a comprehensive works project set for 2026, Hulkenberg's name is swirling in the intriguing mix of potential collaborations - and while speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, he did not rule out a potential switch.

"Only time will tell," he said of whether a potential move to Audi could be an option for him at the end of his Haas contract.

"Let's see how the season goes next year. Do we have a competitive car? Which people are recommended for which tasks?

"I can't answer with confidence now. We probably have to position ourselves a little differently internally so that the same thing doesn't happen again [at Haas]."

