Hulkenberg FUMES at own team after 'frustrating' Italian GP

Joe Ellis

Monday 4 September 2023 11:57

Nico Hulkenberg was furious with his own team after a dismal day behind the wheel at the Italian GP.

The German had forced his way into 10th on the opening lap but soon began to rapidly fall through the field and finished way outside the points.

Kevin Magnussen had an equally tough day, spending much of the race a lap down due to a pure lack of pace.

Hulkenberg blamed the team for failing to bring any upgrades or specialist parts to the 'Temple of Speed'.

Hulkenberg: Frustrating, bitter

Haas have endured a terrible run of form in recent races

"We are incredibly bad compared to our competition," Hulkenberg vented to Sky Sports Germany after the race.

"As the only team, we didn't bring anything to Monza. No special package. Not even a trimmed front flap for the new front wing from last week.

"If you do so little, you can’t expect much. Honestly, we are not worthy of points here and far away anyways.

"Frustrating, bitter, and a little sad but we have to take it as it is, wipe our mouths and in fourteen days we are back on a track that hopefully suits us more."

