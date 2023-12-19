F1 News Today: Team completes major sale as Ricciardo criticism surfaces amid Russell's new deal
F1 News Today: Team completes major sale as Ricciardo criticism surfaces amid Russell's new deal
Alpine Formula 1 team have successfully finalised a €200m deal with US investors Otro Capital, securing a significant 24% ownership stake in the team.
Brown takes thinly-veiled swipe at Ricciardo with telling F1 claim
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has claimed that Lando Norris has not been regularly challenged by his Formula 1 team-mates in recent seasons, including the time he spent driving alongside Daniel Ricciardo.
Russell follows in Hamilton's footsteps as exciting new deal announced
Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has announced that he is joining Tommy Hilfiger as a global ambassador ahead of the 2024 season.
Verstappen spotted using F1 championship trophy for unusual purpose
Max Verstappen has been spotted using his 2023 Formula 1 drivers' championship trophy as a Christmas card holder in a recent social media post.
F1 pundit makes hilarious Bottas claim as new video emerges
Sky Sports F1 pundit and huge cricket fan Karun Chandhok has compared Valtteri Bottas to iconic cricketer Merv Hughes, after Bottas posted a video of himself running semi-naked down a Californian beach during his winter break.
