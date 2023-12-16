F1 News Today: Hamilton to Red Bull rumour sparked as Ricciardo admits team fear
Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he was nervous about returning to Red Bull last season, questioning whether or not he would be welcomed back to the Formula 1 team with open arms.
F1 fans spark NEW Hamilton to Red Bull theory
F1 fans have come up with a new theory about Lewis Hamilton joining Red Bull after a video on social media saw the seven-time world champion's phone ring during an interview.
Sky pundit exposes Vettel F1 commitment
Former race strategist and Sky Sports F1 pundit Bernie Collins has offered insight into Sebastian Vettel's tenure at Aston Martin, lauding his commitment to constantly excelling and improving in the sport.
Fans ridicule F1 team over 'worst name in history'
After five years competing as Alfa Romeo, the Sauber group have revealed that their new team name is Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber - and F1 fans have been quick to mock it on social media.
Verstappen reveals thoughts on women driving in F1
Max Verstappen believes a lack of women entering motorsport at the grassroots level is hampering the chances for female drivers to break into F1.