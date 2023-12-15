F1 fans spark NEW Hamilton to Red Bull theory

Cal Gaunt

F1 fans have come up with a new theory about Lewis Hamilton joining Red Bull after a video on social media saw the seven-time world champion's phone ring during an interview.

The gossip grapevine sparked into action in November when Red Bull team principal Christian Horner spilt the beans in a Daily Mail interview, unveiling that a liaison from Hamilton's camp had supposedly initiated talks with Red Bull over a potential switch earlier in the year.

Hamilton is firmly committed to Mercedes until 2025 and vehemently refutes these claims, while Horner staunchly maintains his account as well.

While the verbal sparring seemed to settle into the background, fans have now resurrected the speculative flame, albeit with a touch of audacious imagination.

'That's Horner testing his luck'

As Hamilton awaits questions in an interview on Formula 1's official X account, his phone starts to ring, prompting laughter from Hamilton and those with him.

However, some mischievous fans speculated about who might have been calling.

"Horner asking to meet up at the end of the season again," one wrote.

"Don't worry Lewis, that’s just Horner testing his luck with your new phone," said another.

"Could it have been Christian [Horner] who was calling him?" queried a third.

"It was Karen Horner being left on read," a fourth joked.

Well, whoever it was Hamilton ultimately aired, they've certainly set tongues wagging!

