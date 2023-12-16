Former F1 star announces surprise retirement

Shay Rogers

Former Caterham and Sauber test driver Giedo Van der Garde has announced his retirement from motorsport aged 38.

The Dutchman competed in 19 Formula 1 grands prix during the 2013 season, failing to score a point in a poor backmarker Caterham car.

Sadly, his career was cut short in 2015 as he was set to return to the F1 grid with Sauber, with the team opting against allowing him to drive one of their cars despite having a contract for the season.

A settlement was eventually reached weeks after the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, and Van der Garde only returned to the sport to present on Dutch TV.

Van der Garde: Grateful to everyone

“I have had the privilege of following my passion since childhood,” van der Garde said. “It was a fantastic time. I became world champion twice and was able to fulfill my dream – to reach Formula 1.

“I am grateful to everyone who was involved in my career and helped me, especially my parents, my father-in-law [Marcel Boekhoorn] and my wife Denise. Without them I could not have done what I did.

“Although I was still competitive every race last year, I would like to spend more time with Denise and our three children. I have also become increasingly active as an entrepreneur and investor, as well as Viaplay’s F1 analyst. I want to devote more time to that as well.

“I therefore look back on my racing life with pride and look forward to the future with great pleasure!”

While he may not be racing anymore, expect to see him feature in the F1 paddock more as he continues to pursue a career in the media.

Stepping back from racing is a brave move for any racing driver to make, as many F1 drivers have revealed – it can be difficult to find a rhythm and routine in life once you step away from motorsport.

