Cal Gaunt

Saturday 16 December 2023 08:27

Max Verstappen has revealed a surprising twist behind his decision to let Sergio Perez take the lead during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Rather than a strategic team play, Verstappen's motive was to optimise his chances of surpassing the 1000 laps led mark for the 2023 season.

The Dutch world champion dominated the year with an exceptional 19 victories out of 22 races, showcasing unparalleled consistency even after Perez's second and last win in Azerbaijan.

Following his team-mate's triumph in Baku, Verstappen rebounded with an impressive 17 victories in the remaining races, with a sole setback after a Q2 exit in Singapore, a race claimed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstappen was entirely dominant over his team-mate in 2023

Max Verstappen allowed Sergio Perez to lead the Abu Dhabi GP for his own gain

Max the milestone man

Now, Verstappen has unveiled the unconventional strategy employed in Abu Dhabi, shedding light on his quest for statistical milestones in addition to his on-track dominance.

“Well, it was simple. I wanted to stay out longer so as not to jeopardise my 1000 laps in the lead," he told Blick.

Verstappen's strategic prowess paid off handsomely as he triumphantly crossed the chequered flag at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, capping off his championship-winning season in grand style.

Leading the pack for an astounding 1,003 laps in 2023, he outshone the rest of the field, exceeding their combined total laps led from the previous year by more than threefold.

In a staggering display of team dominance, Verstappen's team-mate Perez secured the second-highest count with 146 laps led, while no other driver managed to breach the century mark.

Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, and Hamilton emerged as the exclusive group to surpass ten laps at the front.

