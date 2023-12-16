Hamilton stuns volunteers in unexpected appearance

Anna Malyon

Lewis Hamilton surprised volunteers at the Mangrove Plantation Project as they celebrated a significant milestone.

The project on the small south Malaysian island of Tanjung Surat was funded by Mercedes technical partner, PETRONAS, back in 2021.

The Mangrove Plantation project strives to enhance local biodiversity through reforestation, alongside creating opportunities for the local community.

PETRONAS is the partner of Mercedes F1 team

Hamilton: Project lifts up the people

Hamilton surprised the volunteers of the project in Malaysia and witnessed the team planting its 30,000th tree.

“It’s just great to see the work that PETRONAS is doing throughout Malaysia and trying to give back and lift up the people," Hamilton said.

Introducing @LewisHamilton to the volunteers at @Petronas' mangrove project in Tanjung Surat 🍃



— PETRONAS Motorsports (@PET_Motorsports) December 14, 2023

Hamilton also called it an 'honour' to witnesss the milestone take place, emphasising its positive impact on the environment.

“It was an honour for me to be able to witness the 30,000th tree being planted today and to witness the incredible work being undertaken here in order to support our planet,” Hamilton added.

“Seeing first-hand how PETRONAS works with the local community and volunteers is hugely inspirational. The project here doesn’t just help the local community it also contributes to the wider environment.”

Lewis Hamilton called it an honour to witness the milestone

Hamilton strives for change

The seven-time world champion has previously been vocal about his attempts to try and reduce his impact on the environment.

On Earth Day, Hamilton discussed with WE.org how he attempts to make a positive impact through his social media presence.

“We all have a voice, and what I’ve really discovered over the last few years is that I have this platform, and I think discovering your purpose is quite important, said Hamilton. “For me, I feel that my purpose is to use that platform for positive change.

“Right now, it doesn’t matter, you don’t have to be perfect, it’s going to take all pf us come together, being united, to make small changes in our lives. We’re so fortunate to have and occupy this planet, so we better start treating it right.”

“I think all of us together need to be pushing for this because there is a serious, serious issue and it’s a serious crisis and if we don’t then not only our future, but our children’s future are really in jeopardy.”

