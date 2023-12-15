F1 News Today: HEARTBREAKING Schumacher update emerges as ex-team boss drops huge Red Bull bombshell

Cal Gaunt

Friday 15 December 2023 05:57

Michael Schumacher’s former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt has said that the seven-time world champion is not the person he once knew as he provided a heartbreaking glimpse into the German's life.

Former F1 team owner shares damning rumour over 2024 Red Bull car

Former F1 team owner Giancarlo Minardi has revealed that he has heard reports from England that claim Red Bull's 2024 car will be even better than the RB19.

Alonso reveals F1 dream to work with Red Bull legend

Fernando Alonso has revealed that it is his wish to one day to work with Formula 1 and Red Bull legend Adrian Newey.

F1 team boss speaks out over unacceptable possible rule change

Alpine team boss Bruno Famin has said that changing the rules for the new regulations being introduced in 2026 at this stage would be unacceptable.

Wolff accused of 'trying to kill' A-list celebrity

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has been accused of trying to kill Gordon Rasmay after he drove the chef round the Las Vegas strip in a Pirelli Hot Lap.

