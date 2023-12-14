Wolff accused of 'trying to kill' A-list celebrity

Tyler Rowlinson

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has been accused of trying to kill Gordon Rasmay after he drove the chef round the Las Vegas strip in a Pirelli Hot Lap.

Ramsay was among a whole flock of celebrities that came in their masses to watch and take in the atmosphere of the inaugural race at the Vegas street circuit.

And the 57-year-old – who had become a father for the sixth time just days prior – got a proper taste of the new track as the Mercedes team principal took him for a lap in an AMG.

Gordon Ramsay was among several A-listers in attendance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Mercedes boss took the chef around for a lap at the new Vegas circuit

The race on the strip was the first race at Vegas since 1982

Wolff 'tries to kill' Ramsay in Hot Lap

In a post on X from the German team, the lap is packed with hilarious moments as Wolff leaves the restaurateur being thrown around the car back and forth.

As they begin to set off, Wolff asks Ramsay: “What’s the fastest you have ever driven on the strip?”

Before Ramsay can get a word in, the Austrian puts his foot to the floor and speeds down the straight, to which the Brit responds: “****! Yeah not this. Oh my god!”

As if the chef wasn’t on edge enough, Wolff hilariously pointed out his lack of experience of racing the new course.

“The problem is I have just started driving here. So I don’t know where the corners are,” he said.

After the pair come to a stop on the main straight, Ramsay is left crawling out of the car swearing and falling to his hands and knees on the track.

“******* hell. Seriously? Is he trying to ******* kill us! Oh my god,” he exclaimed.

