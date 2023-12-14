FIA 'crossed line' in 'ATTACK' on family - Wolff

Shay Rogers

Toto Wolff says a ‘red line’ was crossed when the FIA launched an investigation into him and his wife Susie Wolff for allegedly exchanging confidential information last week.

The FIA's investigation was launched and closed very quickly without any malpractice found.

Susie, who has been the chief executive of the F1 Academy since March of this year, is one of Formula 1’s most prominent and successful female figures.

However, it appears that the family have been hugely angered by the 'attack' and continues to defend themselves vehemently.

Susie Wolff has excelled in her new position as chief executive of F1 Academy

Toto and Susie Wolff have been married for 12 years now

Wolff: When you attack my family, it’s different

“Out of nowhere an absurd accusation was born. It was a personal attack in which the red line was crossed,” he told German outlet Bild.

“After 10 years as a team leader, I have developed a tough skin as a team leader, and I am hardly surprised. But this story was shocking.

“If I'm in the crossfire, it's not a problem for me at all, I can handle it, I have broad shoulders. But when you attack my family, it's a different level.”

Seven-time champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton also jumped to defend the Wolff family at last weekend’s FIA prize gala, sharing his disappointment with the accusations.

“It's disappointing that the FIA has questioned the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we've ever had in our sport, Susie Wolff, without hearing and without evidence. Then apologising. This is an unacceptable situation.”

