Alonso reveals F1 dream to work with Red Bull legend

Fernando Alonso has revealed that it is his wish to one day to work with Formula 1 and Red Bull legend Adrian Newey.

Newey has played a pivotal role in Red Bull's recent domination of the sport, showcased this season through the design of the rocketship RB19.

In the hands of Max Verstappen, the car has been in a league of its own, helping the Dutchman to his third championship in as many years.

Alonso is no stranger to success of course, with two world titles of his own. And the Spaniard knows just how impressive Newey has been over the course of his illustrious career.

Fernando Alonso has enjoyed a superb 2023 season with Aston Martin

Max Verstappen was untouchable at the front of the grid in the RB19 this year

Adrian Newey has played a vital role in Red Bull's F1 dominance

Alonso wants Newey F1 link-up

“He’s a legend of the sport,” Alonso said. “We’ve been very close a few times to working together and we spoke about this.”

“I remember when he published a book a few years ago in Spain, I had the privilege to do the first page, the prologue.

“For me, it’s just an incredible person that I was so lucky to work in the same environment as him.

“Even if we never worked together, I’m happy that [I'm] living and driving in this time - that Adrian Newey is just building Formula 1 cars.

“I wish one day that I was working with him… I’ll drive the [Aston Martin] Valkyrie [road-going track day car project initially led by Newey] at home and maybe I’ll feel something already when I jump in and that will make me happy.”

