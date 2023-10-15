Newey makes bullish claim over 'EASY' 2023 F1 season

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 15 October 2023 13:57

Red Bull's chief technical officer, Adrian Newey, has claimed that the 2023 Formula 1 championship 'has been one of the easiest' he has ever been a part of.

Red Bull wrapped up the constructors' championship at the Japanese Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen securing the drivers' title the following week in Qatar.

A Carlos Sainz victory in Singapore is the only blemish on an otherwise perfect record for Red Bull so far this season.

Although Sergio Perez's struggles will be a disappointment for both driver and team, the Mexican still finds himself second in the driver standings - 30 points clear of Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull celebrated winning the constructors' championship in Suzuka last month

Max Verstappen clinched the drivers' championship in Qatar last weekend

Carlos Sainz has been the only driver to stop Red Bull from winning a race this season

Newey: This season has been easy

And Newey has now stated that Red Bull have not faced any real level of concern this season.

"This has been one of the easiest, one of the less stressful ones. That's for sure," he told Sky Sports.

"We have developed a really great technical team over the years. We've managed to keep a good level of stability within our engineering team and that obviously helps.

Adrian Newey has played a vital role in Red Bull's success this season

"We have tried to run a flat structure and encourage cross-communication. We try to make it a fun place to work."

Given Verstappen's dominance this season, it is little wonder that Newey found this year so relaxing compared to previous championships.

Yet Red Bull's relentless pursuit for perfection will no doubt see them look to continue their stranglehold on the sport next season, as Newey and the rest of the team prepare for their rivals to mount a comeback in 2024.

