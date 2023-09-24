Joe Ellis

Sunday 24 September 2023 10:17 - Updated: 10:32

Max Verstappen hailed what he described as his "unbelievable" team as Red Bull secured the 2023 constructors' championship.

The Dutchman returned to form after a poor showing in Singapore to take a dominant win at the Japanese Grand Prix, ensuring no team could catch Red Bull on points.

Verstappen himself can secure the drivers' title at the next race in Qatar where, if things go his way, he could become a three-time champion on the Saturday thanks to the sprint race.

Verstappen: An incredible year

The celebrations were wild as Red Bull claimed their sixth constructors' title

The 25-year-old waxed lyrical about the team that built him such a dominant car. After the race, he said: “Unbelievable weekend of course. To win here was great.

"I think the car was working really well on every compound. Of course, the most important was to win the constructors.

"Very proud of everyone working at the track, but also back at the factory. We are having an incredible year and I’m very proud of everyone."

Asked about any tricky moments, Verstappen said: “Only the start probably. Bit too much wheelspin. After that, it was quite a straightforward race luckily."

