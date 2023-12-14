F1 team reveal shock NAME CHANGE as Wolff enraged by FIA 'attack' - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 14 December 2023 23:57

In the upcoming F1 2024 season, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are set to race under a different name at Aston Martin.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA 'crossed line' in 'ATTACK' on family - Wolff

Toto Wolff says a ‘red line’ was crossed when the FIA launched an investigation into him and his wife Susie Wolff for allegedly exchanging confidential information in December.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team principal thanks Alonso for biting his tongue

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has thanked Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll for their lack of complaints after a difficult race at the Mexican Grand Prix during the Formula 1 2023 season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 world champion on why drivers don't reach Verstappen 'level'

1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has said that Max Verstappen's desire to live and breathe racing is what puts him ahead of his F1 rivals, stating that other drivers 'do a bunch of other things' off the track.

➡️ READ MORE

Stunning McLaren F1 Christmas decoration officially unveiled

All Formula 1 fans dream of owning a F1 car one day, but McLaren have shown off exactly what it would be like to have one as a Christmas decoration this winter.

➡️ READ MORE