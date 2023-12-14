F1 News Today: Horner reveals Perez DEMAND as Russell replaced by rising star

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 14 December 2023 05:57

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has stressed the need for Sergio Perez to enhance his Saturday performances in the upcoming 2024 season.

Russell REPLACED for key Mercedes engagement

Mick Schumacher has had to step in and replace a sick George Russell during Mercedes' end-of-season factory visits, with the team sending the ailing Brit well wishes.

Verstappen says Red Bull won title with 'SLOWER' car than Mercedes

Jos Verstappen has acknowledged that the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 was hard to take for Mercedes after the drivers’ world championship slipped from their grasp, but insists Red Bull had the slower car towards the end of the season.

McLaren cheekily assist NBA legend with champagne problems

McLaren have cheekily played with Lebron James following his NBA in-season tournament victory.

McLaren chief lauds RARE Piastri trait

Oscar Piastri was officially crowned the standout rookie of the recently concluded Formula 1 season in a lavish ceremony held in Baku just last week - and now his boss has taken a moment to commend not just his racing prowess but also his admirable qualities as a human being.

