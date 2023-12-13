McLaren chief lauds RARE Piastri trait

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 13 December 2023 22:57

Oscar Piastri was officially crowned the standout rookie of the recently concluded Formula 1 season in a lavish ceremony held in Baku just last week - and now his boss has taken a moment to commend not just his racing prowess but also his admirable qualities as a human being.

The Australian talent, who partners Lando Norris at McLaren, showcased his skill in a stellar debut season, marked by a remarkable triumph in the sprint race in Qatar.

The 22-year-old has been showered with commendation in recent months, with his team principal, Andrea Stella, now expressing abundant praise.

Stella, in particular, marvels at Piastri's rapid adaptability to diverse situations and notes the substantial growth he has exhibited as a driver.

Oscar Piastri was named Rookie of the Year at the FIA Awards Gala

Andrea Stella says Piastri's mindset sets him apart from many of his rivals

Naturally calm

"I think the other quality, which, if you want, maybe one of the key enablers, why he can grow so rapidly is just the man beyond the driver," Stella said.

"He's so calm. I think he's so good at keeping himself in a status in which he can use the best of his talent. I don't have that quality.

"I have to think very actively about, what am I thinking? What are my emotions? I have to think about my psychology to actively keep myself in the most productive state. For Oscar, this seems to come quite naturally. That’s the main enabler.

"I think he potentially has a natural gift, or maybe he worked throughout his young career through that. I don't know.”

Oscar Piastri held his own against the likes of team-mate Lando Norris and world champion Max Verstappen

Stella: Piastri is remarkable

Piastri has consistently been recognised as a premier talent from his days in the developmental racing series, a sentiment backed by Stella.

"Certainly, he's remarkable," he added. "And even when I've seen great drivers currently or in the past, all of them sort of sometimes underperformed because they don't stay in the status in which they give their best.

"I think for Oscar, this is quite natural."

